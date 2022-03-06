Centrica’s (CNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.21).

CNA opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.98) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

