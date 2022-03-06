Centrica’s (CNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.21).

CNA opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.98) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

