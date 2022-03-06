Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $8.18

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.55. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1,745 shares changing hands.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

In other news, insider David J. Grainger purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 5,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

