Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 882,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,311 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.
About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Energy (D)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.