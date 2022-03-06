Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $378.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $323.53 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

