Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

PM stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

