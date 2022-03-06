Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 2,964 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $153.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

