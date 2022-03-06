Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

CDEV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDEV opened at $8.58 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

