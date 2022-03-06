Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.87

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.87 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 103.80 ($1.39). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.38), with a volume of 5,860,838 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.42) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.50) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.61) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.74) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.67 ($1.61).

The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.86.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($33,852.14).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

