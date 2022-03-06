Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. 301,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,076. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

