Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.36 million, a PE ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 379,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

