Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $103.67 and last traded at $107.31, with a volume of 319666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.33.

Specifically, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day moving average is $249.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

