Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

IGM opened at $362.52 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $338.18 and a 12-month high of $453.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IGM shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

