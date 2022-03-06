Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 328 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

