Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,350,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,028,000 after buying an additional 237,159 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,975,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,283,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 85,646 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ opened at $37.60 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

