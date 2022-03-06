Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WU shares. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $17.76 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

