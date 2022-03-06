Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,677,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,913 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 275,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $19.46 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

