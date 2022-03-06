Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,016,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after buying an additional 202,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.00 and a 1 year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.56.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.