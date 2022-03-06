CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CARG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.27.

CARG traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. 1,585,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,424. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,086.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $1,612,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,941. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

