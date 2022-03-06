CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MTBCP stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $31.10.
About CareCloud (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (MTBCP)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.