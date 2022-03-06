CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTBCP stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

