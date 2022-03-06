Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Lowered to $70.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $1,251,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 384,974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 376,539 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,602,000 after buying an additional 253,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 181,266 shares during the period. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 546,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 145,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

