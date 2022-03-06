Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDF. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.90. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 609.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

