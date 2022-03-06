Cardano Reaches 1-Day Volume of $619.31 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion and approximately $619.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00189245 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00026582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00347115 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00055649 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,162,713,384 coins and its circulating supply is 33,674,480,268 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

