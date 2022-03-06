Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
COOSF traded down $7.35 on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $59.49.
Carbios SAS Company Profile (Get Rating)
