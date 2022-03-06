Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

COOSF traded down $7.35 on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

Carbios SAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.