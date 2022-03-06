Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 178 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 150,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after buying an additional 142,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12,182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 139,002 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

