Captrust Financial Advisors Has $408,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACI opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

