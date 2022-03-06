Captrust Financial Advisors Has $393,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.91 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.46 and a 200-day moving average of $144.75.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

