Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of DAR opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

