Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 26,985 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.84) to €5.40 ($6.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

