Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSTR. DA Davidson started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

CSTR stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $472.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

