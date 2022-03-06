Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,460 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $39.30 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

