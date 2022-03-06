Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

