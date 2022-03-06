Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

