Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $17,728,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $13,870,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after buying an additional 291,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $10.58 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

