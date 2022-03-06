Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 62.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDP opened at $22.61 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

