Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $378.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.84 and its 200-day moving average is $408.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $323.53 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

