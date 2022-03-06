Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,100 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CAJ stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 238,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,682. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

