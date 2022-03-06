Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Canfor stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 76,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618. Canfor has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

