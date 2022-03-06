Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$67.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.30.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$75.04 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$35.83 and a one year high of C$76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.99. The company has a market cap of C$88.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,648,114.63. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total value of C$674,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,280 shares in the company, valued at C$4,810,687.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,340,267.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

