Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Pacifica Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 74,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 249,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 188,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,267. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

