Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.24.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.