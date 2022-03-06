Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Down 11.5%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16. 555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $549.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 276,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Cambium Networks by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 883.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 356,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

