Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Down 11.5%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16. 555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $549.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.
In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 276,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Cambium Networks by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 883.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 356,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
