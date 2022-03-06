Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf reported sales of $651.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELY. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

ELY stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

