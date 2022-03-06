California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 445 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FARO Technologies by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 127,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $975.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

