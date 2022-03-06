California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

CLNE opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.79. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

