California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.