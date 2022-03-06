California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 125,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $479,141. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FDP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

