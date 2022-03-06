California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

California BanCorp stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 276.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the third quarter worth $177,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the second quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp (Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.