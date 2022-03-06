C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $45.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.14.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 819,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
