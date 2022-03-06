C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $45.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 819,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

