Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) versus Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Critical Review

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.52 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -57.53 Sono-Tek $14.83 million 4.82 $1.12 million $0.15 30.34

Sono-Tek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Byrna Technologies and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.32%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Sono-Tek 15.04% 11.76% 8.43%

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

