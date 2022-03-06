BTIG Research Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $590.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.88.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

